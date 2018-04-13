Trump lawyer Michael Cohen asking federal judge to suppress information found in FBI raid

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is asking a federal judge to block the government from using information seized in FBI raids on his home and residence earlier this week.

The hearing on the request is scheduled for Friday morning at a U.S. district court in lower Manhattan. It will address the temporary restraining order Cohen filed in response to the warrant that authorized the searches.

Lawyers for Cohen did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Cohen is being investigated by federal prosecutors in New York after special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating potential links between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, reportedly made a referral to the FBI that led to the acquisition of a warrant.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally signed off on the raids, the New York Times reported Tuesday. Legal experts have said the raids on Cohen for information relating to Trump — material normally protected by attorney-client privilege — demonstrate the seriousness of prosecutors' suspicions about Cohen.

Investigators searched for documents relating to the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump boasts about sexual harassment, and communications between Trump and Cohen about the tape.

Investigators also sought other records, including those relating to a $130,000 payment made by Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels as part of a hush deal about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier. They also reportedly looked for documents in Cohen's possession related to payments made to another woman who claims she had an affair with Trump, Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Judge Kimba Wood will handle Cohen 's motion.

The hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. ET. on Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.