Trump orders targeted strikes in Syria to retaliate for chemical weapons attack

President Donald Trump announced a U.S. military order to conduct precision missile strikes in conjunction with French and British allies against the Syrian government Friday evening from the White House.

Trump used the address to also directly call out Russia and Iran, which back the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

"To Iran and to Russia, I ask: What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?" Trump said. "Hopefully someday we will get along with Russia, and maybe even Iran. But maybe not."

For the last six days, Trump has sharpened his rhetoric against Syria and its most powerful ally Russia and issued a threat via Twitter of a potential U.S. strike against the war-torn country.

"Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and "smart! You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it," Trump said.

The tweet came on the heels of an alleged chemical weapons attack believed to be carried out by forces aligned with the Assad regime in Douma, a town that was held by Syrian rebels.

The Assad regime has denied responsibility for the April 7 attack and has since repositioned a significant amount of air assets to Russian-controlled airfields in hopes that Washington would be reluctant to strike there.

A source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told CNBC that a Russian Navy ship was stalking the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer, the USS Donald Cook, which is the closest U.S. Navy vessel in the region.

