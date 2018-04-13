Wall Street is on track for a second weekly gain in three weeks

The Trump administration, confident in its hard-line strategy, reportedly plans to ratchet up pressure on China. The administration may focus on new tariffs and threaten to block Chinese technology investment in the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The White House said Trump told top economic advisors to look at the possibility of re-entering a massive Pacific trade deal. The president wants them to "take another look at whether or not a better deal could be negotiated." (CNBC)

Trump issued an executive order to set up a task force to study the USPS and recommend reforms following his criticism of Amazon (AMZN). That development may represent an escalation in Trump's attacks on Amazon for its dealings with the service. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned a man who used to work as Paul Ryan's personal driver is preparing to run for the outgoing House speaker's seat. Bryan Steil has been courting some of Wisconsin's top donors as he prepares to enter the fray.

The Washington Post and the Associated Press have published a series of excerpts from former FBI Director James Comey's forthcoming tell-all book about his experiences working under Trump. Here are some of the most revealing things Comey wrote.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett warned students in 1991 about the perils of using debt and leverage decades ago, using Trump as a negative case study. Buffett also told the students to instead use his own life as a model on how to succeed. (CNBC)

Google (GOOGL) is apparently drafting a set of ethical principles to guide the use of its tech in the wake of outcry against its partnership with The Pentagon. The company announced its partnership in March to develop A.I. to analyze and interpret drone videos. (Defense One)

A judge in Philadelphia ruled that limousine drivers for Uber are independent contractors and not the company's employees under federal law. This is the first ruling of its kind in what is a crucial issue for the ride-hailing company. (Reuters)