After paying off $40,000 in student loans with his wife, Bobby Hoyt quit his job as a teacher three years ago to focus on his personal finance blog, Millennial Money Man, and online entrepreneurship venture, Laptop Empires, full-time. Now, things are truly starting to take off.

In January alone, the 29-year-old's income topped $155,000, mostly thanks to launching successful online courses on business and social media. In March, he pulled in another $132,000.

Despite his success, Hoyt still drives a 14-year-old GMC Yukon XL that has 137,000 miles on it. And he's not driving an old car to make a point. "I'm not some kind of masochist that just enjoys having a crappy car," he writes on Millennial Money Man. "I'm also not keeping this car just to prove that I'm ultra frugal or something."

Rather, the simplest reason he chooses to stick with his older model is because it he doesn't care about what kind of car he drives as long as it works. "I'm not embarrassed to drive an old car, and I certainly don't care if anyone thinks I 'should' be driving a newer one," he writes.