    ×

    Trading Nation

    Solid earnings season won't be enough to avert another correction, economist Robert Shiller says

    Yale’s Robert Shiller: A solid earnings season may not prevent another correction
    Yale’s Robert Shiller: A solid earnings season may not prevent another correction   

    Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller believes a strong earnings season may not be adequate to keep stocks out of the red.

    Despite two corrections since February, the Yale University Professor — who predicted both the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s and the housing meltdown that triggered the 2008 financial crisis — contended market valuations are still overvalued.

    "As of the fourth quarter, real S&P 500 earnings were still below their 2015, if you correct for inflation. So, it's not like we are in this spectacular market," Shiller said this week on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    However, he warned: "Obviously, a solid earnings season is good news for the market. But it's not something that we should bank on."

    So far, first quarter earnings season is getting off to a solid start. On Friday, big banks JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo reported solid beats against the top and bottom lines.

    Yet, the broader markets didn't take it as signal to run higher. The Dow closed lower by a half percentage point. The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq also lost ground. But the three indexes still were up on the week.

    Whether disappointing earnings enter the picture, or investors become nervous due to Mideast or trade war risks, Shiller contends it's often unclear what sparks an extended stock market downturn.

    "What will take us lower? That is always the question people have. What triggers corrections," he asked. "Typically, there really isn't any really big news except news of the correction."

    For now, he cites President Donald Trump's business-friendly stance, and his flair for connecting with some people, as a positive for stocks.

    "We never had a President this capable of inspiring people," noted Shiller.

    Despite Shiller's take on Trump, he sees volatility continuing to tick higher under his leadership.

    "There is still risk in the market," Shiller said. "The United States is the most expensive market in the world."

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Robert Shiller on the markets, odds of a recession, Bitcoin and more
    Robert Shiller on the markets, odds of a recession, Bitcoin and more   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    S&P 500
    ---
    DJIA
    ---
    WFC
    ---
    C
    ---
    JPM
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...