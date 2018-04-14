The Pentagon on Saturday described the U.S.-led intervention in Syria as successful, adding that the military strike crippled the regime's chemical weapons infrastructure.

"These strikes were justified, legitimate and proportionate response to the Syrian regime's continued use of chemical weapons on its own people," Chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said Saturday.

"This operation was carefully orchestrated and methodically planned to minimize potential collateral damage. I can assure you we took every measure and precaution to strike only what we targeted and we successfully hit every target."

At approximately 9 p.m. EST time Friday, the United States, Britain, and France pounded Syria in a coordinated air strike, in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed approximately 60 people last week. The U.S.-led coalition is being called the biggest intervention in Syria's civil war by Western powers since the conflict began in 2011.

Speaking alongside White, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Director of the Joint Staff, provided details of the overnight military operation.

"We are still conducting a more detail damage assessment, but initial indications, are that we accomplished our military objectives without material interference from Syria," McKenzie said.

The order marked a dramatic reversal for President Donald Trump. As recently as last week, Trump had been saying that he wanted the U.S. to withdraw its forces from Syria. Then, days after a suspected chemical attack by Syrian forces on rebels, Trump warned over Twitter that missile strikes would be coming.

Trump praised Western air strikes against the Syrian government on Saturday as "perfectly executed", and added "Mission Accomplished."

"A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

--Reuters contributed to this report.