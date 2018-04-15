Drugstores are making it easier to empty your medicine cabinet

It's a common problem.

Your doctor prescribes medicine, you don't use it all and don't know what to do with the extra. What you don't want to do is keep them.

To make it easier to get rid of leftover prescription drugs, CVS Health and Walgreens are installing machines for disposal in their drugstores. Consumers simply drop the unwanted medication into what looks like a mailbox.

Drug disposal programs are one way to help stem the growing opioid crisis. It may seem harmless to save leftover pain pills for a rainy day, but kids and teens can get into them. Worse, their experimentation can lead to addiction.

So many people are overdosing from heroin and synthetic opioids that the U.S. life expectancy shortened two years in a row. The Surgeon General recently urged more people to carry opioid antidote naloxone, the first advisory from a surgeon general since 2005.

The drug supply chain has come under scrutiny for its role in fueling the crisis. States and local governments have sued drugmakers and distributors, and the Trump administration has indicated it will get involved.

Pharmacies weren't allowed to take back prescriptions until 2014 when the Drug Enforcement Administration issued new regulations in response to the growing opioid epidemic. Before then, people could typically only dispose of them at police departments. Some people weren't comfortable dropping them off at police stations or just didn't know they were there.

"We know firsthand patients are looking for solutions," said Rick Gates, Walgreens' senior vice president of pharmacy operations. "We asked patients, and what we heard was bringing medications back to pharmacies felt like the right thing to do because they're the places they go to pick up their prescriptions."