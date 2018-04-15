Tell us what you think: What will move markets most in the coming days?

Earnings season kicked off stateside last week amid lofty expectations, with first quarter results estimated to increase 18.6 percent compared to one year ago, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo announced quarterly results that beat expectations on both top and bottom lines on Friday, but still saw their shares slip as the strong performance had already been priced in.

Markets also digested the U.S.-led military strike on Syria on Friday U.S. hours that targeted chemical weapons facilities in the country. The U.S.-led airstrikes, which U.S. President Donald Trump described as "perfectly executed," came after the likely use of chemical weapons in an attack by the Syrian regime on the town of Douma earlier this month.

Russia, an ally of the Syrian government, responded that there would be "chaos in international relations" if any additional Western airstrikes on Syria took place, Reuters said.

U.S.-China trade tensions were not far from investors' minds, having dominated the headlines in recent weeks.

Following a proposal earlier in April for U.S. trade officials to look into tariffs on another $100 billion in Chinese imports, Trump could next target Chinese tech investments in the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported last week.