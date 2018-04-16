The U.S., British and French strikes on Syria's chemical warfare facilities are over, for now. Militarily, they were masterfully done-on target, little collateral damage, and minimal risks of escalation.

Perhaps they will deter, for a while, another Syrian chemical attack on civilians. But the most significant aspect of the strikes was that the British and French participated, for this has great implications for the future.

More than twenty-five years ago the British and French, and slowly the Germans and others, recognized that civil war in a then-distant and obscure Yugoslavia posed a threat that could not be ignored. More than 100,000 killed, 2 million people displaced, horrendous war crimes committed.

Western Europe finally awakened to the threat to its interests and security, and responded, first through the UN with peacekeeping, and, ultimately, when that failed, with NATO and the U.S.