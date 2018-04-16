Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why

Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Instead, the company is focused on selling less sensitive medical supplies to hospitals and smaller clinics through Amazon Business — and it has found that business to be more challenging than expected.

The setback illustrates the challenges of getting into the medical supply and pharmaceutical space, even for a company as big as Amazon. Several healthcare and pharmaceutical distribution companies saw their stock take a nose dive following recent reports of Amazon potentially getting into the space, but it will likely take some time before those concerns turn into real threats.

The change in plan comes partly because Amazon has not been able to convince big hospitals to change their traditional purchasing process, which typically involves a number of middlemen and loyal relationships.

Moreover, Amazon would also need to build a more sophisticated logistics network that can handle temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products, according to these people.

Still, Amazon hasn't completely ruled out getting into the pharma distribution space eventually. Multiple reports have speculated that the company will someday add a direct-to-consumer prescription drug business. Amazon Business could also re-consider getting into the pharma space once it gains more scale, multiple people said.

Meanwhile, the company continues to explore other healthcare projects through different teams across the company, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as "1492."

Shares of pharmacies and drug distributors, including Cardinal Health, CVS, McKesson, and Walgreens, spiked on the news.