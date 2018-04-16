Arianna Huffington: 'It's not just for women and African-Americans to solve the problem of diversity'

Diversity and inclusion are hot button issues in the workplace, especially in Silicon Valley. Few know this better than Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global founder and Uber board member, and Uber's chief people officer Bozoma Saint John. In a recent podcast, Huffington lauds Saint John for being a champion for diversity and equality.

"I love the fact that you've said very clearly that it's not just for women and African-Americans to solve the problem of diversity," says Huffington. "That everybody should be making noise."

Saint John explains her reasoning behind this rhetoric. People can't promote diversity from a distance or by standing on the sidelines, she tells Huffington. To promote diversity, you must be fully invested in learning about it's importance.

"I want you to study it. I want you to know it. I want you to have empathy for it. I want you to cheer when we get the wins. I want you to cry when we get the losses," says Saint John. "And that does not just apply to women of color or women in general. We need white men to do that, too."

Saint John likens herself to former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway. "I'm the John Elway of diversity and inclusion," says the chief people officer. "And I need the people in the stands and the folks who are the fly by night fans to put on the gear and know the game."