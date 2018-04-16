    ×

    Trading Nation

    Bank blowout: Big bank earnings should propel the financials from worst to first

    The financial sector might make a comeback   

    As the bank earnings flurry rolls on this week, the financials sector should be able to play catch-up and return to being one of the best-performing groups in the market.

    This week, we await quarterly earnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Bank of America reported better-than-expected results on Monday. Last Friday, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup reported quarterly earnings, all beating analysts' earnings per share expectations, but ultimately seeing their respective stocks trade lower on the session.

    If the market is to continue its march higher and show positive returns this year, I think the financial stocks will need to step up and become one of the leading sectors ahead.

    Financials lag

    Consider where the financials are trading right now. The sector is the worst-performing S&P 500 sector in one month's time; on the year, the group is off nearly 2 percent, under-performing the market. This standing should improve as earnings come in.

    Financial stocks and banking should thrive in this environment, given the economy and consumer balance sheets are strong, which altogether should spur loan growth and lending. Interest rates, too, have risen, and this should help banks' net interest income revenue.

    Meanwhile, increased market volatility should also bode well for banks' trading activity, along with strong merger and acquisition activity. And, of course, regulatory restrictions are easing in the banking industry.

    At the same time, headwinds exist. The yield curve has flattened as investors have rushed to Treasurys as a safe haven. I do believe this is temporary, and that the bank stocks' pullback is a solid buying opportunity.

    How to play the space

    If investors are interested in buying the sector but not comfortable in picking individual stocks, investors can utilize exchange-traded funds, like the XLF (for larger-cap names) and the KBWR (for regional banks), to gain exposure to the sector.

    Both should perform well if the banking sector's fundamentals remain sound.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BAC
    ---
    MS
    ---
    GS
    ---
    PS KBW RBP
    ---
    XLF
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...