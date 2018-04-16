Bank blowout: Big bank earnings should propel the financials from worst to first

Consider where the financials are trading right now. The sector is the worst-performing S&P 500 sector in one month's time; on the year, the group is off nearly 2 percent, under-performing the market. This standing should improve as earnings come in.



Financial stocks and banking should thrive in this environment, given the economy and consumer balance sheets are strong, which altogether should spur loan growth and lending. Interest rates, too, have risen, and this should help banks' net interest income revenue.



Meanwhile, increased market volatility should also bode well for banks' trading activity, along with strong merger and acquisition activity. And, of course, regulatory restrictions are easing in the banking industry.



At the same time, headwinds exist. The yield curve has flattened as investors have rushed to Treasurys as a safe haven. I do believe this is temporary, and that the bank stocks' pullback is a solid buying opportunity.