The world is scrambling now that China is refusing to be a trash dumping ground

Different ideas have been thrown out: The European Union said it's mulling a tax on plastics usage, the U.K. was looking to divert some of its trash to Southeast Asia, and the U.S. asked China to lift its ban, according to media reports. But none of those suggestions are long-term solutions to the new global order in waste management, experts said.

The U.S., the U.K., the EU and Japan were among those that exported most of their waste to China.

For those four refuse exporters, "China's ban on importing waste means cutting down their main channel to dispose [that] waste, which has brought them unexpected problems in a short time," said Neil Wang, greater China president for consultancy Frost and Sullivan.

"They haven't come up with some effective solutions in a short term. Major waste exporters are still trying to struggle a way out," he added.