CNBC GOES LIVE FROM ABU DHABI

Abu Dhabi, Monday 16th April – CNBC, the world's number one business and financial news network, today unveiled its new Middle East Headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The state-of-the-art facility will act as CNBC's hub in the Middle East from which the network will continue to deliver world-class business content from across the region.

As of today, the network will broadcast Capital Connection, fronted by its Middle East Anchor Hadley Gamble from its new studios based within Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the UAE Capital's International Financial Centre. CNBC's Nancy Hungerford will co-anchor the show from the network's Asia Headquarters within the Singapore Exchange, bringing viewers across the world daily coverage of the Middle East markets, business stories and regional news from Asia, Europe and the U.S.

Speaking after the inaugural show, Hadley Gamble, Middle East Anchor at CNBC International, said: "We've been reporting the Middle East business story to CNBC's elite global audience for years. The launch of our new home within ADGM starts a new chapter in our reporting from the region. These new state-of-the-art studios provide us with a fantastic platform to tell the global business story through a unique Middle East lens."

During the show, CNBC unveiled an impressive guest line-up for its first week of programming from the Middle East, including exclusive interviews with Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar Properties; HE Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General of Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism; Jassim Alseddiqi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Financial Group; Saudi Prince Turki Al-Faisal and Mohammed Al Ardhi, Chairman of Investcorp. On today's show, Gamble was joined by Peter Baumgartner, CEO of Etihad Airways; Luka Mucic, CFO of SAP and Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris.

John Casey, CNBC's SVP of International News and Programming said: "CNBC broadcasts daily from the network's International Headquarters in New York, London and Singapore. With the addition of our new Middle East Headquarters at ADGM, we plan to connect Abu Dhabi to the world's financial capitals."

The network will also use its new home in Abu Dhabi to establish a stronger editorial presence across the region. CNBC has also said it will expand both its feature franchise Access Middle East and its regional event coverage as part of its expansion.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

A section of CNBC images of Hadley Gamble in CNBC's new Middle East Headquarters can be downloaded here: https://we.tl/NwFJgt6IdZ

Capital Connection will be live daily from Abu Dhabi between 8am and 9am GST, Monday to Thursday on CNBC

Arabic translation of this press release is available on request

For more information contact:

Lee Thompson

Head of Communications, CNBC International

lee.thompson@CNBC.com / +44 (0)7880 088314.

About CNBC:

CNBC is the leading global broadcaster of live business and financial news and information, reporting directly from the major financial markets around the globe with regional headquarters Singapore, Abu Dhabi, London and New York. The TV channel is available in more than 410 million homes worldwide.

CNBC.com is the preeminent financial news source on the web, featuring an unprecedented amount of video, real-time market analysis, web-exclusive live video and analytical financial tools.

CNBC is a division of NBCUniversal. For more information, visit www.cnbc.com.