CNBC MEDIA ALERT: A SPECIAL EDITION OF CNBC’S “SQUAWK BOX” LIVE FROM D.C. ON TUESDAY, APRIL 17TH

When: Tuesday, April 17, 2018 beginning at 6AM ET

Where: CNBC's " Squawk Box "

Tuesday, April 17th starting at 6AM ET, CNBC's "Squawk Box" will be live from the Rayburn Room in the U.S. Capitol with anchors Joe Kernen and Becky Quick for a special Tax Day episode.

Guests will include: Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury Secretary; Rep. Paul Ryan (R) Wisconsin, Speaker of the House; Kevin Hassett, Council of Economic Advisers Chair; Joshua Bolten, Business Roundtable President and CEO, Former White House Chief of Staff; Rep. Kevin Brady (R) Texas, Ways and Means Committee Chair; Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R) California, House Majority Leader; Rep. Steny Hoyer (D) Maryland, House Democratic Whip; Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R) Washington, House Republican Conference Chair; Sen. David Perdue (R) Georgia; and Mike Allen, Axios Executive Editor.

