Cramer Remix: Get used to this weekly market-moving routine   

After making it through the weekend's political woes — from Trump's retaliation on Syria to former FBI Director James Comey's ABC interview to the turmoil brewing around Trump lawyer Michael Cohen — CNBC's Jim Cramer still harbored some concerns.

"The market breathes a sigh of relief and rallies today," the "Mad Money" host said on Monday. "But here's the problem: none of these issues is actually resolved."

So, what does that mean for investors?

"I'll tell you: it means we're going to have to deal with this backdrop against earnings every day, and twice on Saturdays and Sundays," Cramer said. "Yep, I think it could be an overhang because the stock market hates chaos."

And while Cramer hoped that Friday's earnings windfall would offset the weekend jitters that threaten the market layout, he admitted that hope was no investing strategy.

"I'd love to be proven wrong here, but for the moment, let's assume ... every Friday is a tale of woe and every Monday rolls back some of those losses as the market breathes a sigh of relief if nothing catastrophic occurs," the "Mad Money" host concluded.