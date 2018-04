Self-employed or have a side gig? Filing your 2017 return isn't the only thing you're supposed to do by April 17.

Estimated taxes owed for the first quarter of 2018 are also due on Tax Day, marking the first of four payment deadlines (see chart below).

The U.S. tax system is a pay-as-you-earn deal. Workers who don't have an employer withholding taxes from their paychecks are expected to pony up to the IRS as they make money throughout the year. Otherwise, look out.