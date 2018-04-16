How to land a job at Tesla

Last year, Tesla received nearly 500,000 applications for just 2,500 open positions. That means the chances of getting a job at Tesla is just 0.005 percent, making the sustainable car manufacturer more exclusive than any college in the world.

Despite the avalanche of applications, Tesla still manages to review every single application.

"It is painstaking, because we really don't want people to feel like they're going into a black hole, so we do go through all of those applications," Cindy Nicola, Tesla's head of global recruiting, tells CNBC Make It. "It isn't easy. But to be honest, we're super excited and want to be respectful of the fact that people are interested in Tesla."

Nicola oversees Tesla's recruiting efforts for "basically anyone, from interns to executives." She says that even though no two applicants are the same, there are several things that Tesla employees have in common.



If you want to get a job at Tesla, here are three things to keep in mind: