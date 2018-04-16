In an incident recently reported by Vox, a one-year-old named Margot managed to tie a hair around her toe, causing it to swell and bleed. Her parents Bradley and Becky Sroka became concerned when Band-aids didn't suffice, so they sought help. Since it was a Saturday, their pediatrician's office was closed and Bradley's doctor's office said it wasn't equipped to treat the child, so they went to the hospital.

It was nothing serious: A doctor gave them some ointment and the Srokas were in and out in less than 30 minutes. A month later, they received a bill in the mail for $937.

That was within their deductible, meaning they were responsible for the entirety of the cost.

Although such an expense is nothing out of the ordinary, especially for young parents, Vox reports, most Americans couldn't afford it. Only 39 percent of American families said they had the savings to cover a $1,000 emergency,according to a Bankrate survey from earlier this year.

Though the Srokas contested the charges, they have had no luck so far, and are now paying off the bill at about $130 a month.