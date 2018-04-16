Russia must stop its 'mad behavior' and 'malign influence' in Syria, US ambassador to NATO says

Russia must take responsibility for the recent chemical weapons attack in Syria, the U.S. ambassador to NATO told CNBC Monday, calling on the country to stop what she called "mad behavior."

On Saturday, the U.S., France and the U.K. conducted 105 airstrikes on government targets in Syria following a suspected chemical weapons attack in the town of Douma, believed to have killed at least 70 people. Russia is an ally of the Syrian regime and had promised, in 2013, to rid Syria of chemical weapons.

The U.S. Ambassador to NATO said that Russia had not fulfilled its promises and needed to change its behavior.

"Stop the mad behavior, the malign influence that you're sewing all over the world, it's time to come into the community of nations and if you do so we will welcome you," Kay Bailey Hutchison told Willem Marx on CNBC's "Street Signs" Monday.

"I hope that Russia will take the responsibility for this," she added. "Russia was the guarantor (that Syria would not use chemical weapons), Russia is the supporter of Syria, Russia has the bases there. They need to take responsibility for the commitments they have made internationally to stop the use of chemical weapons," she said.