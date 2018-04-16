Stormy Daniels rips Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen after court hearing deals blow to president and his fixer

Avenatti's attack followed a blow from Judge Kimba Wood, who rejected an attempt by lawyers for Cohen and Trump to get first crack at reviewing materials seized in a series of FBI raids on Cohen's property last week.

The so-called temporary restraining order would have allowed lawyers for Cohen to decide which of the documents and communications were inadmissible in court before the prosecuting attorneys could review them.

Both Cohen and Trump argue that swaths of the materials — seized from Cohen's residence, hotel room, office, safety deposit box and electronic devices on Monday — are protected by attorney-client privilege.

But the prosecuting attorneys suggested in an earlier filing that Cohen's proposal for the appointment of a separate judge called a special master to review the material was tantamount to a slow-walk in the case.

"My interest is in getting this moving speedily and efficiently," Wood said at the hearing.

Still, she said a special master "might have a role here," though she did not decide on whether or not to appoint one at the Monday hearing. Wood also held off on appointing a so-called taint team — a separate team of federal lawyers who would review the materials — in the case, though she appeared more amenable to the option.

"I have faith in the Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney's Office. Their integrity is unimpeachable," she said. "I think that a taint team is a viable option."