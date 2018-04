So far this year, teachers in West Virginia, Oklahoma and Kentucky have gone on strike, protesting for higher wages and improved resources for their students.

According to figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, the United States spends $11,392 per student every year. This figure, referred to as per pupil current spending (PPCS), varies dramatically by state. Some states spend over $20,000 per student while others spend less than $7,000.

Here are the five states that spend the most per student: