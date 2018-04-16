Tinder HR exec: Here’s the No. 1 thing you must do to ace a job interview

If you want to ace a job interview, it's imperative that you fully research the company ahead of time. That's according to Lina Alcala, Tinder's vice president of HR. In fact, Alcala says that the No. 1 thing she looks for when interviewing candidates is whether they've put in the legwork to learn about the dating site company.

Before coming into an interview, the HR exec says you must be able to answer some key questions such as, "What are some of the challenges we're facing?" and "What's the competitive landscape?"

"Be prepared to come in to speak to those things and be passionate about solving those problems," she tells CNBC Make It. "Coming to the interview with that passion with what we're doing as a business is important."

At Tinder, for example, applicants should understand the dating space as a whole and how the industry has evolved over the past two to five years, says Alcala. Once you have a broad understanding of the industry, hone in on the company itself. Alcala advises that you research the company's overall trajectory, determine the company's future plans and find out basic information such as how long the company has been around.

Additionally, you must understand what phase of the business a company is in, notes the HR exec: Is the business still in startup mode or has it reached growth and maturity?

"These are core components of research that you should do before coming into the interview," says Alcala. "So that you can … help the manager understand where you can solve problems for them."