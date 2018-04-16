Wall Street attempts to avoid first back-to-back losses of April after downturn

Futures were higher this morning. Despite Friday's downturn, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are coming off their second weekly gain in three weeks, and if they can sustain the positive pre-market momentum, all three would avoid their first back-to-back losses of April. (CNBC)



* Cramer's game plan: Washington headwinds could overwhelm earnings (CNBC)

Bank of America (BAC) reported a quarterly profit of 62 cents per share, 3 cents above estimates, with revenue also above forecasts. The bank's results were helped by improved loan growth and deposits, among other factors. After today's closing bell, Netflix (NFLX) is out with quarterly numbers. (CNBC)

WPP Group (WPP) shares were 5 percent lower in premarket after founder and CEO Martin Sorrell stepped down. Two of the ad agency's executives, Mark Read and Andrew Scott, will take on Sorrell's duties while the company searches for a new CEO. Sorrell resigned amid a board investigation of misconduct allegations, saying the situation was disrupting WPP. (WSJ)

The economic calendar kicks off the week in busy fashion, with a number of key reports ahead. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the government issues March retail sales and the New York Fed issues its Empire State manufacturing index. At 10 a.m. ET, economists are expecting the monthly sentiment index from the National Association of Home Builders and the government is out with February business inventories. (CNBC)

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic has a public appearance in Alabama this afternoon, while Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan participates in an economic forum in Florida. Soon-to-be retiring New York Fed President William Dudley joins CNBC for an interview at 10 a.m. ET.