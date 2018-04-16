Walmart to roll out redesigned website next month

Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles Amazon.com for shoppers' dollars online.

The company said Tuesday that a new Walmart.com will roll out to customers as soon as next month. It's been years since the company made such large-scale changes to its website.

The new design will be much more personalized, starting on the homepage. Shoppers will soon see top-selling items on Walmart.com based on their locations. They will also see a profile of their local store, telling them if that store has online grocery or easy reorder, for example.

"This is another example of us leveraging our unique assets," Marc Lore, the president and CEO of Walmart's U.S. e-commerce business, told CNBC. The company operates more than 4,000 stores today, and certain items are more popular in certain cities than others, thereby justifying a more localized experience on the web, he said.

With Amazon taking an increasing share of e-commerce growth, it's incumbent on other retailers to compete online and reinvent antiquated platforms. Shoppers are looking for a seamless experience with easy navigation, customized touches and minimal ads in the way of browsing. Few retailers have been able to achieve this entirely — even Amazon.com is described as cluttered and sometimes chaotic.