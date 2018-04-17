    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields rise ahead of key Fed remarks

    U.S. government debt prices fell into the red on Tuesday.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.839 percent at 5:40 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 3.035 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    During Tuesday's session, speeches by members of the U.S. central bank and economic data will be of key importance.

    In the central banking space, a slew of speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve members are scheduled. In Spain's capital of Madrid, San Francisco Fed President John Williams will be at the NABE Bank of Spain International Symposium.

    Meantime in the States, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will be speaking at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, while Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will be at the Chicago Rotary Club Luncheon.

    Last but not least, Fed Governor Randal Quarles is set to appear before the House Financial Services Committee for the semiannual testimony of the Fed's plans for supervision and regulation of the financial system.

    Meanwhile, the minutes from the Australian central bank's latest meeting were released, which revealed that the institution saw little reason why it should increase interest rates in April, as inflation still remains below target and will likely stay that way for some time to come; Reuters reported.

    In data news, housing starts and a business leaders survey are both scheduled to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by industrial production at 9:15 a.m. ET.

    Elsewhere, President Donald Trump will be hosting a two-day official working visit for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida, where the two leaders are expected to talk about peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, trade and investment ties.

    On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury will be auctioning $45 billion in four-week bills.

