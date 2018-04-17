US Treasury yields rise ahead of key Fed remarks

During Tuesday's session, speeches by members of the U.S. central bank and economic data will be of key importance.

In the central banking space, a slew of speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve members are scheduled. In Spain's capital of Madrid, San Francisco Fed President John Williams will be at the NABE Bank of Spain International Symposium.

Meantime in the States, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will be speaking at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, while Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will be at the Chicago Rotary Club Luncheon.

Last but not least, Fed Governor Randal Quarles is set to appear before the House Financial Services Committee for the semiannual testimony of the Fed's plans for supervision and regulation of the financial system.

Meanwhile, the minutes from the Australian central bank's latest meeting were released, which revealed that the institution saw little reason why it should increase interest rates in April, as inflation still remains below target and will likely stay that way for some time to come; Reuters reported.

In data news, housing starts and a business leaders survey are both scheduled to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by industrial production at 9:15 a.m. ET.