White House budget director Mick Mulvaney: Economy is doing better than we expected

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said economic growth is higher than what the Trump administration expected.

Mulvaney was asked about the 2.9 percent GDP growth in the U.S. economy during the fourth-quarter.

"We didn't even think we can do it till 2020 [3 percent growth] .. And we're there actually ahead of schedule," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Tuesday. "Not only was it not crazy, we actually underestimated the potential of the American economy."

The budget director said the surprising growth was due to anticipation of the president's tax reform, deregulation and energy policy changes.

"It's been a very very successful year economically for us. We are very pleased on what the president was able to accomplish," he said. "We fundamentally changed the way the economy is structured."

Mulvaney is the director of the Office of Management and Budget.