Buick unveiled an electric concept car Tuesday in China, which remains the brand's biggest market, by far.

The Buick Enspire is an all-electric sport utility vehicle that can drive zero to 60 mph in 4 seconds and travel 370 miles on a single charge. Like Tesla vehicles using that company's Supercharger stations, the Enspire can be charged to 80 percent of its battery's capacity in 40 minutes.

Buick did not comment on whether the Enspire will become a production vehicle.

However, the brand also said it plans to release two new electrified versions of the Velite, a production car currently sold only in China but based on the Chevrolet Volt hybrid sedan in the U.S. A hybrid Velite 6 will go into production in late 2018 and a fully electric version will enter production some time in the future.

Buick has a much more mainstream image in China than it does in the United States. The brand has positioned itself as a niche brand selling what Buick calls "affordable luxury" to American buyers. But in China, Buick is one of the top three or four brands in terms of sales volume, and markets models not sold in the U.S., such as mass-market compact cars and minivans.