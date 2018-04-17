Cramer's charts show political worries can boost top defense stocks like Boeing   

With increased geopolitical worries threatening markets at every churn of the 24-hour news cycle, CNBC's Jim Cramer wanted investors to be prepared for the next marketwide panic.

"What works here [is] not just in spite of these worries, but perhaps, in some cases, because of them," the "Mad Money" host said on Tuesday.

Every time investors or analysts fret about President Donald Trump's escalation in Syria and its potential ramifications, for example, it translates into good news for U.S. defense companies, Cramer said.

Aerospace and defense stocks spent much of 2017 in the green, setting new highs in January before pausing their rallies after the broader sell-off in February.

With that in mind, Cramer called on technician Rob Moreno, publisher of RightViewTrading.com and Cramer's colleague at RealMoney.com, to help him get a sense of where the top defense stocks might be headed.