    European markets poised to rise ahead of earnings, economic data

    • The FTSE 100 is seen 5 points higher at 7,209, the CAC is expected to open up around 18 points at 5,324 and the DAX is poised to start 62 points higher at 12,450, according to IG.
    European markets are set to open higher on Tuesday morning, tracking modest overnight gains after data showed China's economy grew slightly more than anticipated in the first quarter.

    Asian equities edged higher on Tuesday, after official data showed the world's second-largest economy grew at 6.8 percent during the first three months of the year. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, was around 0.1 percent higher on the news.

    Global investor confidence appeared to improve on Tuesday following speculation joint missile strikes by Western powers into Syria would not lead to a prolonged offensive.

    On Saturday, the U.S., U.K. and France launched more than 100 missiles targeting Syrian government sites in a response to a likely poison gas attack in the country earlier this month.

    Back in Europe, L'Oreal, AB Foods and TomTom were among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Tuesday morning.

    Meanwhile, on the data front, the euro zone's largest economy is expected to report its monthly economic sentiment index on Tuesday. Germany's ZEW institute is poised to release the data for April at around 10 a.m. London time.

