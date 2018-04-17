'We have a very strong outlook on China,' says Eastspring portfolio manager

The U.S. may have lashed out against China in recent weeks, but at least one portfolio manager remains "very" optimistic about the prospects of the world's second-largest economy.

In recent weeks, the U.S. and China traded tariff threats, and on Monday, Washington banned American companies from doing business with Chinese phone maker ZTE, which it said violated U.S. sanction terms.

But the long-term view on China remains positive, Sarah Lien, client portfolio manager at Eastspring Investments, told CNBC's"Capital Connection."

"We have a very strong positive outlook on China," she said.

"We see a lot of investment opportunities in China, and the trade war talk and ZTE and actions that have been taken by the U.S. and the U.K. against Chinese firms that aren't playing by the rules — these are just a normal part of ironing out relationships," she said.

Eastspring has had an "overweight" position on Chinese assets for a long time, Lien said, adding that she likes the Chinese banks.