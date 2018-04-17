Parts of IRS tax payment site crashes, as agency works to resolve issue

Hours before the midnight Tax Day deadline, the Internal Revenue Service page for paying your tax bill using your bank account has crashed.

The IRS "Direct Pay" page allows filers to transfer funds from their checking or savings account to pay what they owe. As of 11:50 AM on April 17 — Tax Day — the page was unavailable.

Direct Pay is a free service.

The "Payment Plan" page, where filers can pay their tax bill in installments also appears to have crashed.

Taxpayers tweeted their frustration on Tuesday morning.

Filers apparently can still use the IRS site to pay via a debit or credit card; however you'll be on the hook for fees ranging between $2.00 and $3.95 for debit transactions and expenses approaching 2 percent for credit card payments.

Don't forget: You can also still pay what you owe with a paper check.

"Currently, certain IRS systems are experiencing technical difficulties," an IRS spokeswoman wrote in an e-mail to CNBC. "Taxpayers should continue filing their tax returns as they normally would."

IRS Acting Commissioner David J. Kautter told the Washington Post that filers wouldn't be penalized if their returns were late due to the site's problems. Normally, you're liable for penalties if you fail to file your return and pay your taxes in a timely fashion.

Calls to tax preparers TurboTax and H&R Block to check on the statuses of their sites were not immediately returned.