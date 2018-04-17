This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following — and could hint at Apple's future

It's less than 2 years old, but Setapp — a monthly subscription service to Mac apps — has been called the "Netflix of apps," credited with "filling a hole that needs to be filled."

Compared to Apple's 1.3 billion active devices, Setapp's reach is miniscule: It has 17,000 paid users and recurring revenue of $1.5 million.

But those who use the service can't stop talking it up. In fact, the previous owner of Setapp's Twitter handle accepted a lifetime membership in lieu of payment. Setapp has also received kudos from Product Hunt and SXSW.

Setapp is gaining steam at a time when Apple's future is increasingly in subscriptions, education and enterprise, three areas where Setapp thrives. The subscription service also supplements an area where some people think Apple is lacking — MacOS.