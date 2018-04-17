This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following — and could hint at Apple's future

Apple is tight-lipped and rarely reveals plans for future products, and like many companies, Apple's ideas and prototypes don't always make it to shelves.
But there are other signs that services like Setapp — software subscriptions aimed at Mac-powered businesses and students — may get more common.
For one, Apple recently acquired magazine subscription app Texture, and started allowing iOS app subscriptions in 2016, both potential sources of recurring services revenue.
At the end of March, Apple hosted an education-themed event that focused on new software and cloud offerings. While many education apps are designed for the iPad instead of the Mac, Kosovan said Apple may be looking toward a more universal operating system in the future, which would make its Mac app model more relevant. (Bloomberg has reported that Apple is considering a universal user experience across devices, but Apple has never confirmed it.)
A subscription service like Setapp might also help the Mac grab more business users. A group of Barclays analysts led by Mark Moskowitz speculated in February that Apple could start offering an enterprise-grade cloud file sharing under its iCloud brand. Apple has also integrated apps into Apple Business chat.
Apple analyst Horace Dediu has already suggested that all these elements could come together under a subscription bundle product like "Apple Prime."
"Services has been growing relentlessly for over a decade," he wrote in February. "This steadiness of growth makes is a juggernaut. Apple is increasingly speaking about subscriptions as the key metric."