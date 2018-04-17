Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine damaged

A Southwest flight en route from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday, after crew reported damage to one of the aircraft's engines as well as the fuselage and at least one window, according to Federal Aviation Administration.



Southwest also confirmed that flight 1380 was diverted to Philadelphia. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-700, had 143 customers and five crew members on board, according to Southwest.





The plane's engine blew shortly after takeoff, according local news outlet NBC 10 . One passenger has been reportedly taken to hospital.

The FAA had issued a ground stop for planes at other airports waiting to depart for Philadelphia International. The ground stop was lifted at 1:45 pm.The FAA said it is investigating the incident and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will take charge of the probe.Boeing said it is providing technical assistance to the investigation.