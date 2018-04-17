Stocks surge more than 1% after Netflix jumps on earnings

Stocks traded sharply higher on Tuesday as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from some of the biggest U.S. companies.

The Nasdaq composite advanced 1.5 percent as shares of Netflix jumped 8.1 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 275 points, with UnitedHealth as the best-performing stock in the index. The S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent, as consumer discretionary and tech gained more than 1 percent each.

Netflix was the biggest mover in the S&P 500 after reporting in-line quarterly earnings and higher-than-expected subscriber growth.

"The fact that Netflix is reacting so well to earnings helps the market," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt. "Netflix is a bellwether stock."

UnitedHealth shares rose 4 percent after it reported better-than-expected earnings and raised its outlook for 2018. Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter, boosted by a 38 percent jump in equities trading revenue. Johnson & Johnson posted a profit that surpassed estimates, boosted by a strong performance by its pharmaceuticals segment.