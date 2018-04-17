The technology sector is offering global opportunities to investment groups such as Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG), the CEO of the firm told CNBC.

"When we talk about technology, it's a completely different landscape from any other conventional sector. Technology really is something that does not work with the conventional way of thinking and how an investor thinks," ADFG's Jassim Alseddiqi told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Abu Dhabi.

ADFG is an Emirati investment company that was founded in 2011 and now has more than $6 billion under management. In April, it acquired a strategic stake in Silicon Valley-based venture fund 500 Startups.

Alseddiqi said the investment allowed ADFG to broaden its scope.

"When we took a stake in 500 Startups, for us global reach was very important and 500 Startups is basically in every continent," he said. He added that the group had made tech investments closer to home, however.