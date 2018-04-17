It's Tax Day and you may have had to cough over some dough to Uncle Sam. To cushion the blow, a growing number of businesses are offering freebies throughout the day.

This year, even more retailers are participating with Tax Day deals on everything from margaritas to massages, according to DealNews.

"We're already seeing almost double the number of Tax Day offers this year, compared to last year," said Lindsay Sakraida, the director of content marketing at DealNews. "Even a small freebie tends to be very popular, especially when it's related to food."

Here's a roundup of some of the offers currently available. Consider them a small token of appreciation for taxpayers everywhere.

Order the Tax Day meal at Boston Market and you'll get a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain drink for $10.40 (inspired by the individual filing form).

Bruegger's Bagels is also offering a baker's dozen bagels and two tubs of cream cheese for $10.40. In addition, the bagel chain is offering 20 percent off catering when ordering via the catering site — well suited for accountants planning an office party.

California Tortilla is "chipping in" with free small chips and queso with any purchase (valid in-store only on Tuesday).

To put some spring in your step, Chili's is serving a cherry blossom margarita for just $5 this month.

Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub from Wednesday through Friday with the purchase of another medium or large sub, chips and drink.

Great American Cookies is sweetening the pot by giving away a free cookies & cream cookie to anyone who stops at one of their participating shops.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria locations around the country are offering 16" traditional cheese pizzas for $10.40.

As part of its "Tastes Like America" menu campaign, Hardee's is offering customers a free Sausage Biscuit until 10 a.m.

Kids can also get in on the action with buy one, get one free on large pizzas through Thursday at Chuck E. Cheese.

Hard Rock Cafe diners who tackle another hurdle by singing a song on stage will get a free bacon cheeseburger.

Hooters is offering free kids meals, for children under 12, with a purchase of $10 or more from a tax-paying adult at participating locations nationwide.

Hot Dog on a Stick is giving all customers one free turkey or veggie dog. No purchase or proof of completed taxes necessary, according to the franchisor.

It's not exactly free, but you can get a one-topping medium pizza for just 15 cents at Hungry Howie's with the purchase of a one-topping large pizza using the code: 18TAXDAY.

Tax Day is also national "Chill Out Day" at Kona Ice. The company, which believes in "no taxation without relaxation," is giving away free shaved ice. Click here to find a truck near you.

Also look for buy one, get one free Tax Day deals at your local McDonald's, although the offers vary by location.

What better way to celebrate your tax filing than with free shredding services? You can bring in up to 5 pounds of documents to Office Depot/Office Max until April 28; just print this coupon or show it on your phone at the office supply chain. Or, through Saturday, get up to 1 pound of documents shredded for free at Staples.

Recover from the stress of tax season tension with a free massage courtesy of HydroMassage at any Planet Fitness location nationwide. The offer is available through Saturday.

Anyone who downloads the app for Potbelly Sandwich Shops and joins its Potbelly Perks program gets a free sandwich. Those already enrolled in the program will find a buy-one, get one-free sandwich offer loaded on their app use on Tax Day.

Stop by any participating Schlotzsky's on Tuesday for a free small original sandwich with purchase of chips and a medium drink. Click here to find your nearest location.

Fast-food chain Sonic is offering half-priced cheeseburgers on Tuesday at participating locations. Of course, tax is not included.

And, finally, IRS means Irresistible Rib Special at Sonny's BBQ. Enjoy a half-price rib dinner with two sides and bread on Tax Day at participating locations.

