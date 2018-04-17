Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says online tax filers will get extension after IRS payment website outage: AP

The IRS will give last-minute filers additional time to file their tax returns after the page for paying their tax bills using their bank accounts crashed, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, according to the Associated Press.

The page was operational again as of 5:05 p.m. ET on April 17 — Tax Day — after being unavailable for most of the day.

Direct Pay is a free service.

The "Payment Plan" page, where filers can pay their tax bill in installments also appears to be back online after having crashed earlier.

"I'd strongly advise folks who owe any federal taxes and cannot pay online to mail a check or money order to the IRS to the appropriate address," said Patrick Thomas, director of Notre Dame Law School's Tax Clinic.