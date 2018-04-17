VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 US cities where $1 million goes the furthest in retirement

People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Experts have long cited $1 million as the goal for retirement savings. But thanks to a combination of factors, including rising inflation, high costs, disappearing pensions and longer life expectancy, even $1 million may not cut it anymore.

Of course, the amount you'll need in retirement is highly personal and depends on your lifestyle and spending habits. Where you live is a key variable, too.

To determine where $1 million goes the furthest in retirement, SmartAsset calculated the average annual cost of living for retirees in major cities across the U.S., using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Council for Community and Economic Research to determine average expenditures. The study looked at the cost of housing, food, healthcare, transportation and utilities. Read the full methodology here.

Cities in the South and Midwest, such as Richmond, Indiana, and Knoxville, Tennessee, topped the list, offering retirees a place where they could live more than 30 years off of $1 million.

Read up on how to calculate the amount you'll need in your own golden years and check out the 10 places across the country where $1 million will stretch the farthest.

10. Norman, Oklahoma

Years in retirement $1 million will last: 36.51

Housing expenses: $5,970
Food expenses: $5,333
Healthcare expenses: $5,262

9. Jonesboro, Arkansas

Years in retirement $1 million will last: 36.55

Housing expenses: $6,358
Food expenses: $5,351
Healthcare expenses: $4,933

8. Ashland, Ohio

Years in retirement $1 million will last: 36.63

Housing expenses: $4,903
Food expenses: $5,740
Healthcare expenses: $5,376

7. Knoxville, Tennessee

Years in retirement $1 million will last: 36.66

Housing expenses: $6,737
Food expenses: $5,020
Healthcare expenses: $5,424

6. Martinsville, Virginia

Years in retirement $1 million will last: 37.11

Housing expenses: $6,217
Food expenses: $5,513
Healthcare expenses: $5,310

5. Cleveland, Tennessee

Years in retirement $1 million will last: 37.44

Housing expenses: $6,393
Food expenses: $5,258
Healthcare expenses: $5,118

4. Kalamazoo, Michigan

Years in retirement $1 million will last: 38.07

Housing expenses: $5,705
Food expenses: $4,799
Healthcare expenses: $5,484

3. Richmond, Indiana

Years in retirement $1 million will last: 39.31

Housing expenses: $5,846
Food expenses: $5,310
Healthcare expenses: $4,663

2. Harlingen, Texas

Years in retirement $1 million will last: 39.46

Housing expenses: $6,420
Food expenses: $4,759
Healthcare expenses: $5,244

1. McAllen, Texas

Years in retirement $1 million will last: 42.29

Housing expenses: $5,891
Food expenses: $4,782
Healthcare expenses: $4,579

