The moves in pre-market trade come after a strong Wall Street finish on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing up more than 200 points. U.S. markets received a boost Monday, as fears of an escalating conflict in Syria eased temporarily.

Last weekend, the U.S. military conducted missile strikes against the Syrian government, in response to a suspected chemical attack that took place in the Middle Eastern country. The strike carried out by the U.S. was done in collaboration with Britain and France. Consequently, geopolitics and tensions in the Middle East remain at the forefront of investors' minds.

Switching focus to Tuesday's session, a whole slew of corporate earnings are due out including Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth, Omnicom, IBM, CSX and United Continental.

On the economic data front, housing starts and a business leaders survey are both scheduled to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by industrial production at 9:15 a.m. ET.