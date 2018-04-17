Whether you're interviewing for an entry-level role or eyeing a seat in the C-suite, it's more than likely you'll face the question, "What's your dream job?"

While it may seem simple to answer, bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch warns that this common interview query can be trickier to respond to than you may think.

"The correct answer seems so obvious, right? But trust me, it isn't," she tells CNBC Make It. "You have to be careful to avoid the pitfalls of this question, some of which are obvious — and others, which are hidden in plain sight."