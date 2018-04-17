Even if you're caught off-guard by this question, stay focused.
"When I ask candidates about their dream job, I love to hear the opening phrase, 'Well, I've thought about this question a lot,'" she says.
Welch says this response is impressive to hiring managers, because it proves that you've given your career trajectory some serious thought.
"Look, 'What is your dream job?' is one of the toughest questions in an interviewer's arsenal," she says. "It sounds all soft and speculative — tempting you to answer like anything goes."
But rather than blurting out anything, Welch says you should plan for this question "with an answer that shows your head isn't in the clouds, and your eyes are on the prize of the real job awaiting you."
Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute and a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker.
Video by Beatriz Bajuelos Castillo
