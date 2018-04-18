If you spot an ATM that's spewing cash, then you may have just walked in on a crime scene.

This scheme, known as jackpotting, is among the rip-offs highlighted by Experian in its list of the "ultimate scams."

The consumer credit reporting company compiled the list based on complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker.

"Scams are more sophisticated today compared to five years ago," said Michael Bruemmer, vice president of consumer protection at Experian.

"A lot of it has to do with the record amount of compromised data available on the "dark web" for criminals to use," he said.

Here are some of the new methods fraudsters use to separate you from your cash.