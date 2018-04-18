    ×

    Finance

    American Express to report first-quarter earnings after the market close

      • American Express is expected to report first-quarter earnings after the close Wednesday.
      • Results are the first since CEO Stephen Squeri took the helm of the company in February.
      American Express Foreign Exchange store
      Mike Kemp | Contributor | Getty Images

      American Express is expected to report first-quarter earnings after the close Wednesday, its first results since CEO Stephen Squeri took the helm of the company in February.

      AmEx has spent heavily on rewards to lure customers as it faces more competition from banks like J.P. Morgan Chase and Citigroup.

      Here's what Wall Street expects to see:

      —EPS: $1.71, according to Thomson Reuters
      —Revenue: $9.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

      In January, former CEO Ken Chenault said AmEx will suspend its buyback program for the first half of the year to rebuild its capital because of an upfront charge triggered by the new tax law.

      This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

