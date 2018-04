On Wednesday, it's all about news coming from the U.S. central bank for bond investors, with speeches by members of the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to be in focus.

In New York, New York Fed President William Dudley is due to speak at two events: one at the Community Bankers Conference on navigating future risks for community banks, and another at Lehman College on the state of the economy.

Meantime, Fed Governor Randal Quarles will be in Washington DC, where he is due to appear at the Bretton Woods Committee 2018 annual meeting.

Sticking with the subject, the Fed's Beige Book is due to be released at 2 p.m. ET, which could provide investors with additional clues on how the U.S. economy is currently performing. Aside from this, mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET.