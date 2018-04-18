British pubs are disappearing. Here's why

The British pub industry is in decline and technology is to blame. That's according to the British Beer and Pub Association (BB&PA), which is trying to put the brakes on the industry's near 40 year decline.

A quarter of Britain's pubs have disappeared in the last 35 years. In London, 32 of the city's 33 districts have less bars and pubs than they did in 2001.

"People are spending more time in their homes and the technology and the environment at home is more comfortable than it ever was," David Wilson, director of public affairs for the BB&PA, said.