California workplace safety agency opens probe into Tesla

California's Occupational Safety and Health Administration started an investigation into Tesla on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

"Cal/OSHA takes seriously reports of workplace hazards and allegations of employers' underreporting recordable work-related injuries and illnesses," the agency said in a statement.

Cal/OSHA's inspections of the Tesla Fremont factory will, among other things, determine whether the electric car company is reporting serious injuries directly to the agency within eight hours, as required by law.

It defines a serious injury or illness as one in which an employee is hospitalized for more than 24 hours or when a part of the body is lost or permanently disfigured.

Read the full statement:

Cal/OSHA takes seriously reports of workplace hazards and allegations of employers' underreporting recordable work-related injuries and illnesses on the Log 300. Cal/OSHA currently has an open inspection at Tesla.While we do not disclose details of open inspections, Cal/OSHA's inspections typically include a review of the employer's Log 300, as well as a review to ensure that serious injuries are reported directly to Cal/OSHA within eight hours as required by law. Cal/OSHA's regulations define a serious injury or illness as one that requires employee hospitalization for more than 24 hours for other than medical observation, or in which a part of the body is lost or permanent disfigurement occurs.

