Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force

Speed is undoubtedly the new stealth and the Pentagon's top weapons supplier just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the U.S. Air Force.

Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million contract to build an undefined number of hypersonic conventional strike weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement.

Per the multimillion-dollar contract, Lockheed will be responsible for designing, engineering, weapon integration and logistical support.

The development will take place in the northern Alabama city of Huntsville which is dubbed the "Rocket City" as it was the birthplace of America's rocket program.

A hypersonic weapon is a missile that travels at Mach 5 or higher, which is at least five times faster than the speed of sound. That means a hypersonic weapon can travel about one mile per second.

For reference, commercial airliners fly subsonically, just below Mach 1 whereas modern fighter jets can travel supersonically at Mach 2 or Mach 3.

The Pentagon statement noted that the Bethesda-based defense giant was one of three offers received for the lucrative contract.

"We are excited to get to work on the hypersonic conventional strike weapon program," John Snyder, Lockheed Martin vice president of Air Force Strategic Programs, said in an emailed statement.

What's more, Lockheed Martin is in the process of developing the SR-72, a hypersonic unmanned plane dubbed the "son of the Blackbird."

And when it comes to developing a high-speed reconnaissance aircraft, the Pentagon's top weapons supplier is playing in its home court.