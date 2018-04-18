Passengers fail to wear oxygen masks properly aboard emergency Southwest flight

At least a few passengers aboard Southwest Flight 1380, which had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after an engine failure, didn't pay close attention to the safety demonstration prior to takeoff.
A photo of passengers wearing their oxygen masks improperly circulated on social media in the aftermath of the incident. The masks covered only their mouths, whereas safety demonstrations instruct passengers to cover their nose and mouth.
@BobbyLaurie: PEOPLE: Listen to your flight attendants! ALMOST EVERYONE in this photo from @ SouthwestAir# SWA1380today is wearing their mask WRONG. Put down the phone, stop with the selfies.. and LISTEN. **Cover your NOSE & MOUTH. # crewlife# psa# listen# travel# news# wn1380