'Staten Island Hustle' stars want to save you 15% on your electric bills with this 'energy box'

Spinelli shows the guys the SP2000, a machine he built to reduce electric bills for large companies by optimizing and balancing energy usage.

Most utility companies "create a 30-minute period, and whatever the maximum usage you use for that period — that's your multiplier for the 30-day billing cycle," Spinelli explains on the show. The SP2000 unit "helps companies and factories turn on their machinery without causing a spike, which [then] brings down the rate that they pay for their electricity overall," LaCola added.

But Montana had a question: "My electric bill is out of the roof right now, I can put one of these in my house?" he asks on the show.

The idea of developing a product to install in houses got the guys seeing dollar signs.

"Tom built this device with big companies in mind that use a lot of machinery, but where we can get involved is by bringing it to the home consumer," Detore says on "Staten Island Hustle."

The Detore home test run convinced the friends of the Energy Box's potential. Now Detore tells CNBC Make It the team is working to have the product available by September of this year, with plans to sell it online.

Detore estimates the machine will retail for $4,500 to $6,000 and it's projected to save users 10 to 15 percent each month on their bills.

Since the average electricity bill in the U.S. is $112.59 month, according to 2016 data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the guys are marketing to owners of larger homes, which have more lights, AC units, water heaters and appliances.

Detore, for example, saved $240 on his electric bill during the test month. With a similar savings every month, the box would pay for itself in about two years. After that, he can keep every dollar saved.

The strategy, Detore tells CNBC Make It, is to focus on selling the Energy Box to homeowners with homes that are over 4,000 square feet, a size that more than 2.8 million homes in the U.S. meet or exceed, according to data from Zillow.

"That's where this application works best, that's its sweet spot," Detore says.

Watch all new episodes of "Staten Island Hustle," Wednesdays at 10P ET/PT on CNBC.

Don't miss: How these 5 guys from Staten Island got their own TV show on CNBC

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook