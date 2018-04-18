United Airlines is inspecting engine type that exploded on Southwest flight

United Airlines is inspecting a commonly used type of engine that exploded on a Southwest flight this week, blowing out a window and killing a passenger.

United CEO Oscar Munoz said in a quarterly earnings call that the airline had started the inspections due to a service bulletin and that the airline will be "fully compliant."

Service bulletins are issued by manufacturers, the airline said.

The CFM56-7B engine is one of the most widely used engines in the world, powering some 6,700 aircraft worldwide, according to its manufacturer, CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and France's Safran Aircraft Engines.